S’pore’s Largest Funeral Parlour Opens In Woodlands, Is Solar-Powered & Features 14 Wake Halls

First Solar-Powered Funeral Parlour In Southeast Asia Opens In Woodlands

Singapore’s largest funeral parlour has recently opened in Woodlands. It is also the first in Southeast Asia to be fully powered by solar energy.

Woodlands Memorial began operations on Saturday (1 Apr) and will serve the growing bereavement needs of the country. With 14 non-denominational wake halls, the facility is suited for funerals of various religious customs.

9-storey multi-religious funeral parlour complex in Woodlands

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the roof of the nine-storey facility is entirely covered with solar panels. They can generate 168,000 kWh of energy. That is enough power to sustain 866 four-room HDB flats for a year.

In the Woodlands Memorial building, three floors are dedicated to funeral parlours, and another two to a columbarium. There is also a multistorey carpark with more than 170 spaces.

There will also be an air-conditioned columbarium in a garden added to the facility in June 2023.

Wake halls with living space, bedroom & bathroom for families

According to a post on Woodlands Memorial’s official Facebook page, its wake halls can accommodate anywhere from 60 to 1000 people.

There are also dedicated wake halls for those of the Christian and Buddhist faiths, should the families prefer.

The most common hall, the Deluxe Hall, has a seating capacity of 60. It also boasts a private family restroom that includes a living space, a bedroom, and a bathroom.

Bookings for the Deluxe Hall are priced at S$1,800 a day, and it comes with complimentary hot and cold beverages.

Per Woodlands Memorial’s official website, there are also a state-of-the-art embalming room and suites for decedent care.

Woodlands Memorial to meet the growing needs of Singapore’s ageing population

Woodlands Memorial is the first of four funeral parlour complexes that are slated to launch in the next 10 years by the National Environmental Agency.

This is to manage the needs that come with Singapore’s ageing population, as the number of deaths is expected to rise over the next few years.

The other three funeral complexes that are in the works will be located at Mandai Road, Bukit Batok Street 23, and Ang Mo Kio Street 63.

