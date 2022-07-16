Floating Solar Panels To Be Tested At Jurong Island, They Resemble Coasters On The Sea

Floating Solar Panels At Jurong Island Will Offer Clean Energy Source

Balancing our energy needs and environmental efforts isn’t always easy. Thankfully, the authorities are working hard to do so, including introducing a new, clean energy project.

On Friday (15 July), Keppel Energy received a grant to pilot a floating solar panel system on Jurong Island.

Essentially circular structures floating on water, the panels resemble the coasters we may use for our drinks.

Floating solar panels at Jurong Island will be Singapore’s first

In a press release on Friday (15 Jul), Keppel Corporation announced its receipt of a S$6 million grant from the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and JTC.

The grant authorises them to “pilot Singapore’s first membrane-based nearshore floating solar photovoltaic (PV) system at Jurong Island”.

Unlike other PV systems, this version can remain resilient and harness solar energy amid rough sea conditions.

According to Keppel Corporation, the stability comes from placing the solar panels onto large, circular membranes. A high-density polyethylene pipe structure surrounding each membrane secures it further.

Kickstarting the initiative with three platforms, Keppel Corporation expects them to be ready by Q4 2023.

Should the pilot prove successful, they may use it as a model to expand or replicate the project elsewhere.

Will support Singapore’s Green Plan 2030

EMA stated in a separate press release that the system will support Singapore’s Green Plan 2030.

Since the solar panels float on water, they’re a more scalable solution for land-scarce Singapore.

If they prove to be commercially viable, EMA may deploy the panels to more companies.

Hope for more clean energy solutions

Thanks to innovations, we can support our energy needs while keeping the environment clean.

Kudos to the folks who came up with such solutions that can hopefully benefit us in the long run.

May this project be a success, so Singapore can continue to adopt sustainable practices.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Energy Market Authority and Ocean Sun on YouTube, for illustration purposes only.