Score up to 70% off tech from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo & more at COMEX 2024

COMEX 2024 has epic discounts on top tech brands from 29 Aug to 1 Sep

Technology has undeniably transformed our lives, connecting us globally and making everyday routines more convenient.

Yet, amid the dazzling displays of cutting-edge gadgets, a common misconception persists: embracing the future costs a bomb.

COMEX 2024, Singapore’s largest consumer tech show, is here to bust that myth.

With more than 150 exhibitors and 300 brands taking up two floors of the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, you’ll find everything from smartphones to smart home essentials — all without breaking the bank.

Whether you’re upgrading your gear or decking out your BTO, this three-day event has you covered with deals and hidden gems you won’t want to miss.

Apple & Samsung smartphones at S$200 off

Amid all the bone-crushing, action-packed superhero flicks we’ve seen over the past 10-plus years, one message rings true: teamwork makes the dream work.

If you thought the Deadpool and Wolverine pairing was epic, wait until you see the slashing of prices COMEX and its top tech retailer partners have in store for everyone.

The Apple iPhone 16 may be expected to launch soon, but if we’re being honest, the older models still pack a punch.

CompAsia Singapore is your go-to for pre-owned devices that are in great shape and easy on the wallet. For instance, you can get an iPhone 11 at just S$299 — S$200 off the usual price — at its COMEX 2024 booth.

On Team Samsung? Grab a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for S$399, down from S$599.

For a truly jaw-dropping deal, swing by ATRIX’s booth, where brand new ZTE Blade A52 Android smartphones are going for a mere S$9.90. That’s cheaper than your monthly streaming subscription.

This promotion is limited to the first 100 sets per day, so you might want to move fast.

Daily Wow Deals from S$9

Every mobile phone owner needs a reliable portable charger to stay powered up on the go and a solid pair of earphones to enjoy Spotify without disturbing others on the train.

You’ll find these and more as part of COMEX 2024’s daily Wow Deals, featuring products voted for by customers on Facebook.

On 30 Aug, you can score a pair of Redmi Buds 5 Pros for just S$48 (U.P. S$99), and on 31 Aug, grab a Remax 20,000mAh Power Bank for just S$9 (U.P. S$45.90).

If you’re into custom setups, check out the STEED Wireless Custom Mechanical Keyboard on 29 Aug for S$69 (U.P. S$211). Got travel plans coming up? Don’t miss the GAN Travel Adaptor on 1 Sep for just S$9 (U.P. S$79).

Cool high-tech additions to your crib at special prices

Remember watching cool gadgets on cartoons like ‘The Jetsons’ and wishing they were real? Well, they are, and you can find them at COMEX 2024.

Digital locks are a godsend for anyone tired of always fumbling for their keys.

Zansan Digital Lock is unveiling two new models at the tech show: the ZEUS S-750 door lock and the ZEUS S-350G gate lock.

Both locks are packed with features such as high-precision fingerprint sensors, customisable PIN codes, and traditional key access for backup. The door lock also has advanced facial recognition, while the gate lock offers an optional remote control feature.

Together, they’ll keep your space secure and easy to access — so user-friendly that even Ah Ma will master them in no time.

And here’s the best part: you can snag this bundle for a special introductory price of S$699 at COMEX 2024. That’s a whopping S$600 off its usual rate of S$1,299.

Even the humble dish rack has gotten a high-tech glow-up, courtesy of Song-Cho.

Its Cabinet Electric Lift Dish Racks come in two sizes and can be tucked away behind cabinets for a minimalist look. Then, when it’s time to store your plates and mugs, just use your voice or a one-touch sensor to lower the rack effortlessly.

The Song-Cho Cabinet Electric Lift Dish Rack will be on offer at S$1,356.10 (U.P. S$1,406.10, for the SEV-800 model) and S$1,421.50 (U.P. $1471.50, for the SEV-900 model) at COMEX 2024, so if a kitchen remodelling is in the cards for you, you know where to go.

Psst — they’ll even throw in a free dessert and salad maker.

Aside from these bad boys, you can also look out for three new ergonomic chairs from TakeAseat.sg, a swanky 4K TV from Hisense, and Lenovo’s latest gem, the Yoga Slim 7x laptop.

Win gaming chairs, PCs & more in COMEX 2024 Instant Lucky Catch

Believe it or not, all those massive discounts are just the beginning.

By simply filling out a quick survey, you can take a crack at the all-new COMEX 2024 Instant Lucky Catch digital claw machine game, which has a whopping S$250,000 worth of prizes and vouchers to be won.

Think of it as your chance to be a real-life arcade pro, but instead of stuffed animals, you could walk away with one of these goodies:

OSIM uLove 3 Well-being Chair (worth S$8,999);

PRISM+ Q86 Ultra 4K QLED Google TV (worth S$4,999);

Dreamcore Custom Gaming PC (worth S$3,180);

Hisense “Roman Holiday” Front Load Washing Machine (worth S$2,999);

Hinomi Ergonomic Gaming Desk (worth S$1,299), and more.

And here’s the kicker — there’s no minimum spend required, so you don’t even need to buy anything to join in. How awesome is that?

But wait, there’s more: the first 70 shoppers who spend at least S$200 with NETS from 3pm daily can redeem a NETS Prepaid Card loaded with S$20 at the NETS booth.

And if you’re on a shopping spree, spending S$500 or more across three receipts in a day gets you a S$10 Challenger Voucher. Make any of those purchases via NETS, and you’ll snag a NETS

Prepaid Card with S$5 of stored value (terms and conditions apply).

Got some old gadgets lying around? Trade them in at the myhalo booth for COMEX vouchers — it’s a win-win for both your wallet and the planet.

Last but certainly not least, don’t miss these exciting payment partner promotions:

Earn 5,000 GrabRewards Points with a minimum spend of S$180 on Grab PayLater

Get up to S$50 off plus bonus cashback of up to S$50 for ShopBack users

Enjoy up to 67% off tech deals and $100 in vouchers on TikTok Shop, plus snag a freebie at its booth and catch live streams for tips

Finally, here’s everything you need to know to plan your trip:



COMEX 2024

Address: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Raffles Boulevard, Singapore 039593

Dates: 29 Aug to 1 Sep

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm (Level 3), 12pm – 9pm (Level 4)

Nearest MRT stations: Esplanade & Promenade

For more information, visit the official website and follow COMEX on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram for all the latest updates.

Not only is this event a goldmine for saving hundreds — or even thousands — of bucks, but it’s also a fantastic way to spend your weekend.

Dive into a world of cool gadgets and see firsthand that technology doesn’t have to be an unattainable luxury — it’s meant to be accessible, enjoyable, and just plain fun.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with COMEX.

Featured image courtesy of COMEX and adapted from Daniel Romero on Unsplash and Homecrux, for illustration purposes only.