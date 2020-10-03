Construction Site BTO Design Is A Tribute To ‘Work-In-Progress’ Industrial Sites

When home construction was halted due to the Circuit Breaker, many BTO couples who were looking forward to their renovated flats were pretty bummed out.

But the theme of ‘work-in-progress’ has gleaned new meaning in this stunning reimagination of a construction site as a HDB flat design.

Source

The layout of this grungy, upcycled flat was uploaded by Creatology – the brains behind the void deck & construction site HDB flat designs we’ve covered previously.

Let’s take a virtual tour of the house to uncover more hidden Easter eggs that are wonderful homages to local vignettes we’re familiar with in our heartlands.

Container wall & blue tarp references in living area

What’s immediately striking about the living area space is the iconic “DANGER-KEEP OUT!” sign in 4 languages that we see plastered on most construction sites.

Source

We also love the use of a blue tarp material as a tablecloth, as a cheeky homage to the sheets found at worksites.

Source

If it’s good for keeping rainwater from seeping into ground foundations, it’s good for keeping pesky spills from staining our dining tables.

Corridor area spruced up with fine art

Our HDB flats are considered pretty snug and cosy, so this BTO design imagines the layout of a 2-room apartment.

Source

Fine art was added to spruce up the industrial concrete walls of the corridor, serving to elongate the space.

We spot a functional wooden shoe cabinet as well, that matches the living room fan’s material perfectly.

Minimalist bedroom with in-built clothes rack on bedframe

The use of deconstructed metal ‘lines’ to box up the space on the head of the bedframe also serves to create an in-built clothes rack.

Source

This design element is carried over to the peephole created as a divider between the living room and bedroom, complete with a high chair & bartop working space in full view of the TV.

Source

Definitely an open-concept living space for bachelor & bachelorettes among us who love striking a balance between functionality & simplicity for our work-from-home offices.

Industrial haven for working professionals

Working with a tight budget as a solo working professional to create a home is a pretty relatable situation for those of us who’d like to move out — even if we haven’t found a soulmate.

We think this industrial construction site BTO design is definitely worth a shot, if this scenario is one you can relate to.

We’d love to hear what you think of the sequel to the OG construction site flat design in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.