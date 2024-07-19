Content creator in India dies after falling into 90m gorge while making an Instagram reel

Mumbai-based content creator plummets 90m at gorge in India

Mumbai-based travel influencer, Aanvi Kamdar, died after falling into a gorge while shooting an Instagram reel.

The 27-year-old, who was also a chartered accountant, frequently documented her travels under the Instagram handle @theglocaljournal.

On Tuesday (16 July), Kamdar, together with six of her friends, travelled from Mumbai to the Kumbhe waterfalls.

The outing took a horrible turn when Kamdar slipped and fell into a deep crevice at about 10.30am. She was said to be recording a video for Instagram when she slipped.

Police rescued content creator 4 hours after arriving at gorge

Assistant police inspector Nivrutti Borhade from Mangaon police station said the spot where Kamdar fell from was “very dangerous”. Borhade also noted that it pouring that day.

The rescue team reportedly took about an hour to reach the scene of the incident.

Despite reaching the location at about 12.15pm, the rescue team only managed to bring her out of the gorge at about 4.30pm.

The 27-year-old was conveyed to the hospital but eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Kamdar was a well-loved influencer who often shares about travel and lifestyle experiences

Kamdar has nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing.

She last posted a reel on 15 Aug about inexpensive places to visit during an upcoming long weekend.

Instagram users have taken to the comment section to express their condolences.

In addition to creating content, Kamdar was also an associate community manager at LinkedIn. Her LinkedIn profile also states that she collaborated with CXOs, entrepreneurs, and founders to build their voices and nurture communities on the platform.

She had also previously worked at Deloitte India for five years.

Featured image adapted from @theglocaljournal on Instagram and Kumbhe Waterfalls on Google.