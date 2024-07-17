Indian wedding ends after families fight over food shortage

A wedding ceremony in Firozabad, India turned into chaos after the bride’s and groom’s families started fighting each other due to a food shortage at the wedding reception.

A viral video shared on X shows the wedding reception turned into a brawl as guests fight with one another.

Kalesh b/w Bride and Groom Side People's During Marriage Ceremony in Firozabad

pic.twitter.com/jHOAd1GRuO — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 13, 2024

“Kalesh between bride and groom side people’s during marriage ceremony in Firozabad,” the caption wrote.

Guests thrash wedding

In the video which has garnered over 200 thousand views, people can be seen throwing red plastic chairs and various items at each other against the multicoloured and festive backdrop of the wedding ceremony

Some were even using long sticks as weapons to attack others.

The fight resulted in the complete disintegration of the wedding reception, with wedding decorations thrashed on the ground and turning the ceremony into a mess.

Brawl starts due to money request

According to reports, the fight started when the groom’s family demanded more money to provide more food for the wedding ceremony.

However, after receiving some money, the family still asked for another 100,000 rupees (S$1,600), leading to a brawl between the families.

The situation escalated quickly and later descended into the violent brawl caught by the video.

The wedding was subsequently called off.

After the clash, the soon-to-be bride’s family took her home without exchanging any vows.

According to Times of India, Linepar SHO Rishi Kumar said the authorities had been alerted to the brawl, and the matter was being investigated.

Also read: Groom’s Ex-Girlfriends Crash Wedding In China To ‘Destroy’ Him, He Admits He Didn’t Treat Them Well

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @gharkekalesh on X.