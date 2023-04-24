S’porean Creates AI Images Of Coriander-Eating Competition That Will Activate Your Gag Reflex

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

AI-Generated Images Of Coriander-Eating Competition In Singapore Go Viral

Coriander is a herb we can’t help but love or hate. But no matter how much someone loves their coriander, they probably wouldn’t survive a coriander-eating competition… right?

Well, a Midjourney “prompt engineer” from Singapore decided to imagine what it would be like if our country held a coriander-eating competition.

The results are rather stomach-churning and surreal, as you’d expect.

Coriander-eating challenge goes viral

Set on our shores and featuring AI-generated humans with distinctly Singaporean features, the artist, Cygig, managed to create a coriander-eating competition in a series of images.

Rows upon rows of youths who look like they just completed their full-time National Service are munching on the herb and nothing else.

In another image, rows of elderly men take their pick from the burgeoning field of coriander.

Yet another image features a group of friends digging in together. They do not seem to enjoy their meal as frowns line their faces.

Some also take the chance to pose with giant stalks of coriander in the middle of the street.

Life might not be a bed of roses, but it might be a bed of… coriander?

A man raises a bunch of coriander in glee while the woman facing him and carrying a basketful appears more concerned than excited.

Love can be found amidst this disgusting challenge, too, it seems.

You can check out the complete set of images here.

Man wanted to create Singaporean AI images

Speaking to MS News, Cygig said he saw a lack of Singaporeans dabbling in AI image creation or ChatGPT.

Inspired by a post on the Midjourney Facebook group where someone created images of a lava-eating competition, Cygig decided to create something similarly “horrible” yet still PG.

“You can see there are quite a lot of eating competition AI images [on the Facebook group],” he said, noting that many others, including himself, were also inspired to create their own eating images.

But he also wanted to give it a distinctly Singaporean flavour as there was a lack of other Singaporeans making such images.

He was slightly surprised that the images went so viral on the Midjourney Facebook group, as he thought the demographics were mainly ang moh and they would not relate.

Perhaps he underestimated how reviled coriander is among many cultures.

On the other hand, the same images on TikTok mainly garnered attention from Singaporeans and Malaysians, which was more in line with his expectations.

Cygig disagrees that his images constitute “art”, being cognisant of the controversies surrounding AI-generated artworks and how existing artworks are often used to generate new images without the artists’ consent.

But he does think that perhaps the part on prompt craft or prompt engineering might be considered an art.

“I realised most people from the Midjourney Facebook group are simply having fun, so I thought it would be nice to show the fun side of AI images also,” he added.

