S’pore PR couple saves man who had a seizure onboard flight from Osaka

Singapore PR couple saves man suffering a seizure mid-flight

A couple, who are permanent residents (PR) in Singapore, were on a flight back from Osaka when another passenger, a middle-aged man, suffered a seizure mid-air.

Apparently, the man was already feeling unwell for a few days before the flight. He then reportedly took some medication on an empty stomach, leading up to the episode.

The couple, one of them a doctor, rushed forward to help, along with a cabin crew member.

They also monitored the man the rest of the flight and accompanied him to the clinic after landing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, this happened on 11 March, at around 11pm, onboard the Singapore-bound flight TR819 from Osaka.

47-year-old Nay Zar Kyaw Win, a tableware supplier, and his wife, Ei Ei Thit, who is a doctor, are Singapore PRs originally from Myanmar.

They were on the flight when they heard a scream coming from the back of the aircraft. A youth ran to the front then, to request for help from the cabin crew.

“When my wife and I went to check, we saw a man in his seat with his eyes shut and face pale. After the incident we found out that the woman who screamed was his wife and the youth was his son,” Nay Zar Kyaw Win explained.

Passenger felt unwell for three days before flight, had taken medication on an empty stomach

At this point, Nay Zar Kyaw Win and Ei Ei Thit noticed that the man was able to open his eyes and respond to prompts.

The wife of the man then revealed that he had been unwell for the past three days. He had a fever prior to the flight and did not have much of an appetite.

Although he felt well when he boarded the plane, he started feeling cold after take-off and took two Tylenol pills to counter it. However, he took the medication on an empty stomach.

“The wife told us that the man did not have hypertension or diabetes, so she doesn’t know why he would have a seizure and lose consciousness after taking the medication.”

Gave the man water with sugar & helped him replenish his oxygen levels

The couple suspected that the man’s blood sugar was low during the episode, so they asked for the cabin crew to mix sugar and water to let the man drink.

To help with blood circulation, the couple then elevated the man’s legs while he was lying on the ground.

Ei Ei Thit also asked for an oximeter from the cabin crew, and it showed that the man’s oxygen levels were only at 90%.

“As the man was not a smoker, his oxygen levels should be over 95%. So, we got the cabin crew to help the man put on the oxygen mask, to help him slowly regain the colour in his face.”

Even after the man felt better, the couple continued to check on him and monitor his condition throughout the rest of the flight.

They also accompanied the man to the airport clinic upon landing, and only left when the doctor confirmed that his condition was stable.

