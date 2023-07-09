S’pore Couple Drives Maserati To Bangkok, 3-Day Trip Lets Them Enjoy Sights In Ipoh, Huahin & Krabi

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Couple Travels In Maserati From Singapore To Bangkok In 3-Day Road Trip

A cross-country road trip is probably on most of our bucket lists. These journeys offer a wealth of novel experiences for us to enjoy, including the sights and sounds of the countryside.

This was the case for a couple who travelled to Bangkok from Singapore in a Maserati.

@xinjiaporean Road trip 2023, we made it from SG to Bangkok! (cost breakdown in next video) We know there’s many people driving further (much respect to them!) but its an #achievementunlocked & milestone for us. It’s pretty insane and I’m still in disbelief that we made it, but with planning and passion, it’s possible ✨ Kudos to my mighty hubs who’s the only driver of this trip 🦾 SG – Hatyai (1 night) – Hua Hin (1 night) – BKK (2 nights, we are embarking on the journey back to sg now, making pitstops at different cities) If you love driving and are adventurous, we strongly recommend you to give it a try. It’s really a different experience 🙂 #sgtiktok #sg #singapore #singaporetiktok #foryou #hatyai #huahin #bkk #roadtrip #maserati ♬ มองนานๆ – FLI:P

They said the three-day road trip was an unforgettable experience that marked a milestone for them.

Couple drives from Singapore to Bangkok

Posting to TikTok, the wife shared that they travelled via a Maserati from Singapore to Bangkok.

“We know there are many people driving further… but it’s an #achievementunlocked and milestone for us,” she said.

It’s pretty insane and I’m still in disbelief that we made it, but with planning and passion, it’s possible.

They started the trip by driving to Hatyai from Singapore for seven hours before travelling to Hua Hin the day after, which took nine and a half hours.

On the third day, they reached Bangkok after three and a half hours of driving.

The OP said they would stop every three hours for a toilet break while travelling between the cities as only her husband was driving.

While driving back to Singapore, they passed by Ipoh and Krabi, sharing footage of the latter’s beautiful sunsets.

Cost breakdown of trip

In a follow-up video, the OP shared a cost breakdown of the journey.

The couple managed to travel a total distance of 4,200km, with 320 litres of diesel fuel used.

Documents to enter Thailand cost RM10 (S$2.90), while insurance was RM27 (S$7.80).

They also had to purchase a special sticker for their vehicle, which cost 120 baht (S$4.60).

Fuel for the journey cost them 5,000 baht (S$192) and RM444 (S$130). In addition, the toll was 100 baht (S$3.85) and RM168.99 (S$49).

The OP added that hotel accommodation was a total of S$959.74 for eight nights, with food and other expenses being an additional S$939.79.

A few netizens noted that it would have been cheaper and more risk-free to travel to Bangkok via a flight.

To this, though, the OP noted that there were advantages in other aspects — for instance, the sights seen from the road.

A journey worth the additional cost

While road trips may not be to everyone’s taste, they certainly offer their own wonders for travellers to marvel at.

With such picturesque scenery witnessed, the memories captured from this journey will surely last a lifetime.

Kudos to them for taking such an adventurous step together.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.