Couple Will Embark On 25,000km Road Trip From London To S’pore, Pours Over S$100K Savings

Singaporean Couple Plans 23-Country Road Trip From London To Singapore

Wishing to tick off a global road trip from their bucket list, Mr Jeremy See and his wife decided to embark on one after watching documentaries of other globetrotters.

But instead of doing it from Singapore as Singaporeans typically would, they decided to travel from the other direction and begin in London.

To do this, the couple is pouring in around S$110,000 in savings and shipping their car over to London.

After that, the couple, along with 11 other cars and couples in their convoy, will fly to London and begin their road trip home.

Throughout, they plan to visit 23 countries and more than 160+ towns, villages & cities.

They hope to be back by Christmas if everything goes well.

Couple prepares to embark on road trip from London to Singapore

Mr See shared in a Facebook post on 20 June about the upcoming journey with his wife.

He explained the route they plan to take as follows:

UK > France > Belgium > Germany > Austria > Slovakia > Hungary > Croatia > Bosnia > Montenegro > Albania > Greece > Turkiye > Iran > Turkmenistan > Uzbekistan > Kyrgyzstan > Kazakhstan > China > Laos > Thailand > Malaysia > Singapore

All in all, they expect to travel for around 100 days, he said.

Some of the caveats are border crossings, which can last eight to 12 hours, as well as a number of days in the Turkmenistan desert.

Mr See also shared an image of what they had packed in their car for the trip.

Because of the aforementioned challenges they’ll face, he said that they made sure to pack food that can be easily heated up, as well as beverages.

Other than that, the couple packed the following:

enough clothes for two weeks

car spare parts

30 bottles of octane boosters

extra pair of well-broken-in shoes

eye-glasses

medication for chronic illnesses

Additionally, they’ve brought equipment to document their road trip and will upload to Mr See’s profile for his own memories.

However, he will set these posts to public for anyone who’s curious to follow their journey.

Want to get out of comfort zone

Speaking to MS News, Mr See said he and his wife wish to get out of their comfort zone, remarking, “Road trips to Malaysia & Thailand give no ‘kick’ anymore”.

They were also inspired by documentaries of groups driving around the world.

Considering time and cost, a two-way trip was not feasible.

However, they also wanted to start fresh with the more interesting cities instead of beginning from Singapore and making their way up.

“If we start off from Singapore, we would be tired from Malaysia and Thailand before the real fun even starts,” he said.

They’ve prepared S$110,000 in savings, based on shipping, food, accommodation, visas, vehicle permits, fuel, toll, attractions fees, and the fact that they’ll stay in “the best accommodation” and dine at fine restaurants.

Of these, each person expects to pay S$43,000 for hotels, restaurants, attractions, local guides, tolls, parking and other costs.

Meanwhile, Mr See revealed that vehicle permits and shipping for each car cost S$16,000.

Pouring S$55,000 per person might sound daunting for anyone who doesn’t have a large pool of savings.

For such aspiring travellers conscious about cost, Mr See said, “One can do this trip for half the cost if you are willing to rough sleep at campsites and cook your own meals.”

We wish Mr See and his wife the best of luck in their journey. You can follow his Facebook profile for updates on the road trip.

