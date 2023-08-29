S’pore Couple Spends S$52 On Solemnisation, Cost Includes S$1.20 ‘Wedding Ring’

Couple Shares Cost Breakdown Of S$52 Solemnisation Ceremony

A solemnisation ceremony is an important milestone for most couples.

While some may want to celebrate it with extravagance, others may prefer a more intimate setting.

Recently, a couple in Singapore went for the latter, spending just S$52 on the ceremony.

The occasion involved using a childhood snack as their wedding rings and inviting a friend to take their pictures.

Couple spends S$52 on ROM ceremony as they wanted to save for honeymoon

The OP, who wished to be known only as Yi Tsing, told MS News she had her solemnisation ceremony in July 2022, with only their closest family and friends present.

According to her post on Lemon8, she never dreamed of having a “big, lavish wedding” as she was budget-conscious.

As such, together with her husband, they decided to keep their costs low while registering their marriage.

The couple ultimately spent S$52 on their solemnisation ceremony.

“More than that, we are excited that we saved the money for a bigger honeymoon,” Yi Tsing said before revealing the event’s cost breakdown.

For starters, she purchased a red dress from Shein for S$9.50 for the occasion.

She added that similar options were also available on other platforms like Taobao and Shopee.

Her husband wore an outfit he already had in his closet, cutting costs even further.

Couple uses childhood snack for solemnisation ceremony

As for the rings worn for the event, the couple decided to go in a unique direction.

They bought a S$1.20 packet of Super Rings, a childhood snack, and used it as their wedding rings.

“It was hilarious, and we had so much fun taking photos with it,” said Yi Tsing.

They didn’t see the need for a professional photographer either, instead getting a friend to take their pictures.

Yi Tsing concluded her cost breakdown by stating that registering their marriage cost them S$42, the price for Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PR). For foreigners, it would cost S$380.

“I hope this post inspired you to plan your own budget ROM,” she added.

“It’s possible to have a beautiful and memorable wedding without spending a lot of money.”

Kudos to this couple for using creative ways to cut down on costs and have a meaningful, intimate ceremony.

For those looking to minimise their costs while celebrating such an occasion, hopefully, their cost breakdown will come in handy.

