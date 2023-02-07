Elderly Couple ‘Mistakenly’ Takes Home Trolley From Causeway Point Shop, Store Requests Return

Couple Walks Out Of Causeway Point Store With Trolley On 5 Feb

On Monday (6 Feb), household products store Nippon Home took to Facebook to share that a couple had “mistakenly” taken one of their trolleys without payment.

The incident apparently took place on Sunday (5 Feb) afternoon at their Causeway Point outlet.

Nippon Home urged the couple or anyone who knows them to come forward and resolve the issue.

Couple casually walks away with store’s shopping trolley

According to the Facebook post, the incident in question took place on Sunday (5 Feb) at about 12.54pm.

A series of CCTV stills shared by Nippon Home shows a lady in red browsing through the store’s shopping trolleys.

At one point, she picked up one of the trolleys to examine it further.

Still holding on to the trolley, she was then seen speaking to the man in blue just outside the store.

In the next photo, the lady appeared to have walked ahead while the man had his hand on the trolley.

He then followed behind the lady, bringing the trolley along with him.

At the time of the incident, there appeared to be many people walking about in the mall.

Nippon Home urges couple to come forward

In their Facebook post, Nippon Home said that they are now looking for the couple who “mistakenly” took their trolley without paying for it.

The store said that they sincerely believe it was an honest mistake and would like the pair to return the trolley soon.

They went on to share that the staff on shift at the time feels remorseful about the incident.

Nippon Home hopes the couple can come forward and help them to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

The store also urged anyone who knows the couple to reach out to Nippon Home via Facebook message.

Featured image adapted from Nippon Home on Facebook and Google Maps.