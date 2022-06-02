FairPrice Finest Debuts New Causeway Point Outlet With In-Store Coconut Grinder & Spice Kiosk

FairPrice Finest Causeway Point Opens On 1 Jun With Exciting New Features

In February, Woodlands residents had to bid the Cold Storage at Causeway Point farewell after over two decades of operations.

A few months later, FairPrice Finest has come along and slotted right into the vacant space. And it comes with its own unique features.

While FairPrice Finest retains its ever-popular halal section, it has also enlisted the help of Jeya Spices to bring fresh spice blends to its customers.

There’s even an in-store coconut grinder, where you can get the freshest coconut shavings for all your delectable recipe needs.

FairPrice Finest Causeway Point has an in-store spice blending station

On Wednesday (1 Jun), NTUC FairPrice shared on Facebook that a brand new FairPrice Finest outlet has opened its doors at Causeway Point.

The grocery store will fulfil all your basic shopping needs while also featuring exciting extra features exclusive to this outlet.

As most Singaporean cooking involves a myriad of spices, the folks behind Jeya Spices have set up a dedicated spot in FairPrice Finest that serves up fresh blends.

Offering freshly blended spices in various quantities, Jeya Spices proudly confirmed that they are a part of the new supermarket.

Their station boasts a coconut grinder, so customers can look forward to getting fresh coconut shavings on the spot.

This marks the first time such a contraption has been made available in a supermarket as they are usually in wet markets.

As part of the grand opening, Jeya Spices staff will be in the store every day from 9am to 9pm throughout the whole month of June to make your spice blend of choice.

After this period, they’ll adjust their operating hours to fit the crowds.

Roast meat counter & largest FairPrice halal section in Singapore

Meat lovers would be happy to know that FairPrice Finest has brought its popular roast meat counter to the new outlet.

This kiosk will serve up ready-cooked meats, ranging from char siew to whole roasted ducks.

To cater to the large Muslim community in Woodlands, this supermarket also boasts the largest dedicated halal section in a FairPrice Finest store.

This includes organic options too so health-conscious folks can make the most informed purchases.

However, those looking for a halal roast meat section may need to visit the store to confirm its existence as one customer was reportedly unable to find it during their recent visit.

How to get to FairPrice Finest Causeway Point

Raring to try creating your own special blend of spices? Here’s how you can get to FairPrice Finest Causeway Point:



FairPrice Finest Causeway Point

Address: 1 Woodlands Square, #B1-31/32/33, Singapore 738099

Opening Hours: 10 am-10 pm daily

Nearest MRT: Woodlands Station

Do take this opportunity to go green and head down with your own reusable bags.

A capable replacement for Woodlands’ beloved grocery store

Woodlands’ Cold Storage regulars were understandably disappointed that such an institution had to close. Thankfully, there’s something capable in its place.

Moreover, the new FairPrice Finest has an array of brand new innovations that will win over even the most jaded consumer.

We’re sure that it can satisfy all the grocery needs of hungry Woodlanders.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NTUC FairPrice on Facebook and Jeya Spices on Facebook.