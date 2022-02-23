Cold Storage Causeway Point Last Day On 27 Feb

Those who frequent Causeway Point over the years would have seen the vast transformation the mall has gone through.

While tenants chop and change, some institutions have weathered the test of time.

However, time will also catch up to them and after 23 years, Cold Storage announced they will be closing the doors of their Causeway Point outlet.

Their last day of operations will be on Sunday (27 Feb). Fans of their cooked meats will have to head over to the next-closest outlet in Northpoint to enjoy the treat.

Cold Storage Causeway Point shelves already emptied

Speaking to MS News, Cold Storage shares that the last day of operations for their Causeway Point outlet will be on 27 Feb.

After 23 years of serving the Woodlands community, they thank customers for their continued support.

We took the opportunity to head down to Causeway Point on Wednesday (23 Feb) morning to get a look at how the outlet is preparing for its last day.

Although the announcement may come as news to some, it seems customers are already privy to the news and have taken the opportunity to empty some shelves.

While some fresh products are still on shelves, other products such as skincare are already cleared off the racks.

Those hankering for the supermarket’s famed roast meats won’t have long to fulfil their cravings. Thankfully, they’re still dishing them out in the dozens.

While it may look like the store is emptying out, they are still customers shopping for some last-minute Cold Storage exclusives.

A huge loss for the Woodlands community

If you’ve frequented Woodlands at any point in the past 2 decades, there would be a good chance you’ve paid a visit to the Cold Storage outlet at Causeway Point.

Be it for snacks as a student or cooked meals as a housewife, the closure will be a huge loss for the Woodlands community.

We hope whoever takes over the vacant space will be able to deliver the same value to the neighbourhood.

Featured image adapted from MS News.