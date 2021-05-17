Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub To Open On 13 Jun 2021

Folks in Woodlands have a lot to look forward to in terms of enhanced transport connections.

With the opening of more stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), areas like Upper Thomson will be only 5 stops away.

Now that the opening of the Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub (ITH) is in sight, both commuters and transport workers have upgraded facilities to expect.

Woodlands integrated transport hub is Singapore’s largest

In a press release on 17 May, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the upcoming transport hub features in Woodlands.

Located beside the Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange, the transport hub is set to open on 13 Jun.

Designed with inclusivity in mind, the hub features barrier-free boarding and alighting areas and toilets.

It also has graduated kerb edges and priority queue zones with seats for people using wheelchairs and strollers.

There’ll be a nursing room for families with young children and a special commuter care room for those who need a quiet and calming space.

Upgraded amenities for bus captains

On top of offering better care for commuters, the upcoming transport hub also caters to the needs of transport workers.

Bus captains will enjoy an air-conditioned staff canteen, dedicated staff toilets, a cleaners’ room and a staff lounge.

Moreover, the bus interchange is also equipped with a reverse warning system.

The blinker lights alert captains of other buses reversing in the same area, thereby minimising safety hazards.

Most bus services transferred to new ITH

After 13 Jun, 25 out of the 29 buses at Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange will relocate operations to the hub.

Meanwhile, bus number 925/925M, 950, 961/961M and 965 remain at the temporary bus interchange right next to the hub.

Stopping points of the buses otherwise remain unchanged. You can see the details of changes in bus services here.

Look forward to better facilities & connections

In less than a month, folks at Woodlands will have a brand new transport hub in the neighbourhood.

We look forward to the venue’s opening, as well as its enhanced facilities.

