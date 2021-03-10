10 Covid-19 Cases On 10 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (10 Mar) that there are 10 new Covid-19 cases.

All of the cases were imported, and there were no local cases reported.

There are now 60,062 cases in total here.

MOH said the cases on 10 Mar were not transmitted locally.

They had been on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or were isolated on arrival in Singapore.

5 asymptomatic cases out of 6 on 9 Mar

Of yesterday’s cases, 5 out of 6 of them were asymptomatic, with only 1 showing symptoms of Covid-19.

The cases had arrived from India, France, Italy, Indonesia, and UK, and were placed on SHN upon arrival here.

They were tested during their SHN.

Global wait for vaccines

It may be a while more before much of the population gets access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

Either way, the global uptake for the vaccine will be at a slower pace, so chances of leisure travel may not come as soon as we may like.

But as vaccinations also progress and more vaccines arrive here, we can consider ourselves lucky to be able to go about most of our days normally.

