Singapore Confirms 28 New Covid-19 Cases On 17 May 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 28 new Covid-19 cases today (17 May). This brings the national tally to 61,613.

Among them are:

21 community cases

7 imported cases

10 local infections are linked to previous cases, and 11 are currently unlinked.

Meanwhile, all imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay. 2 are returning Singaporeans/Permanent Residents.

As investigations are ongoing, we can expect more details in MOH’s update later tonight.

38 community cases yesterday with 17 unlinked

Yesterday, Singapore reported 49 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (16 May), comprising 38 community cases and 11 imported.

As of 12pm, MOH ascertained that 18 were unlinked. The figure was then updated to 17 in their late-night update.

Some of the highlights of yesterday’s update include:

A Singapore Polytechnic student & Sheng Siong staff testing positive

Changi Prison Complex & Wok Hey outlet in White Sands Mall identified as new Covid-19 clusters

You can read the full breakdown of other community cases here.

11 imported cases include 5 PRs returning from India

Meanwhile, here’s the breakdown of the 11 imported cases:

5 PRs who came back from India

5 Work Permit holders from Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines — including 4 domestic workers

1 Special Pass holder who is a sea crew. He arrived from the United Arab Emirates and did not disembark the vessel.

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival and were tested during their stay.

Stay home as much as possible, follow the rules

Singapore continues to record a high number of community cases daily. With multiple unlinked infections, it is best that we stay home as much as possible and strictly follow the rules when we’re out.

Take care and stay safe, everyone.

