Sheng Siong Bukit Batok 440 Store Closed For Deep Cleaning

Sheng Siong said in a statement on Sunday (16 May) that an employee at their Bukit Batok 440 store tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, it’ll close the store for deep cleaning until the morning of 18 May.

Close contacts, including employees, are isolated, and every employee at the store will be sent for swab tests.

Fully vaccinated employee tests Covid-19 positive on 15 May

Sheng Siong was informed on 15 May that a fully vaccinated employee tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day.

They received the 1st dose on 4 Mar and the 2nd on 25 Mar.

The employee visited the doctor on 15 May for flu and fever symptoms and tested positive the same day.

Sheng Siong said that the staff works the night shift and has “minimal contact” with customers.

They worked last from the evening of 14 May to the early morning of 15 May.

Sheng Siong Bukit Batok store will close for deep cleaning

As of 4pm on 16 May, the store is closed for deep cleaning for a duration of 2 days.

It’ll reopen at 7am on 18 May.

The last deep cleaning sessions were on 1 and 15 May, Sheng Siong said.

Meanwhile, close contacts with the employee have been isolated and will be on quarantine.

All employees at the store will be swabbed as well.

Keeping safe during pandemic

Despite the measures in place as well as the vaccine, the heightened number of community of cases means that the virus is spreading more rapidly than before.

We encourage everyone to only go out for essential purposes during this time and to adhere to all measures.

Lastly, we wish the employee a speedy recovery.

