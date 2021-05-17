New Covid-19 Clusters Include Changi Prison Complex & White Sands Wok Hey After 3 Linked Cases
Singapore is seeing a worrying uptick in Covid-19 community cases lately.
On Sunday (16 May), with 38 community cases, Singapore reached the highest number of community cases reported since 14 Apr last year.
Amongst these, 3 cases are linked to new clusters — Changi Prison Complex and the Wok Hey outlet at White Sands Mall.
2 new cases linked to Changi Prison cluster
2 community cases, Case 62394 and Case 64400, reported on Sunday (16 May), are linked to the Changi Prison cluster.
Both are household contacts of Case 63160 — a 39-year-old employed by SATS Food Services as a cook in prison that tested positive for Covid-19 on 13 May.
They were on quarantine when they tested positive.
According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), Case 62394 is a 35-year-old Chinese national who works as a cargo driver at SATS Food Services. He tested positive on 15 May and is fully vaccinated since 25 Feb.
Case 63300 is a 22-year-old Vietnamese who is currently unemployed. He developed symptoms like cough, blocked nose and a sore throat on 11 May but did not seek treatment.
He was later placed on quarantine, where he tested positive for Covid-19 on 15 May.
The Changi Prison cluster now has 4 cases, including a 32-year-old inmate working in the prison’s kitchen. He tested positive on 14 May.
Changi Prison Chef Down With Covid-19, Face-To-Face & Tele-Visits Replaced With Phone Calls From 17 May
Since Case 63160 tested positive, 5,000 inmates, staff and partners at Changi Prison are currently being tested for Covid-19.
1 new case linked to Wok Hey cluster
Another new cluster that emerged on Sunday (16 May) is the Wok Hey at White Sands Shopping Mall.
1 community case reported on Sunday (16 May), Case 63280, is a family member and household contact of Case 63166, a cook at Wok Hey, reported MOH.
She is also a family member and household contact of Case 63241, a 55-year-old homemaker who tested positive on 14 May.
Case 63280 works as a customer service officer at Wareesan Management.
The 26-year-old Singaporean developed a sore throat on 10 May and did not seek medical treatment.
She was placed on quarantine as a close contact on 13 May. Her test results came back positive on 15 May. The same day, she developed a fever and sore throat.
This brings the total number of cases in the White Sands Mall Wok Hey cluster to 3.
Hope tighter restrictions will curb Covid-19 spread
Of the 38 community cases reported on Sunday (16 May), 17 are currently unlinked.
While this is concerning, hopefully, as we enter Phase 2 Heightened Alert with tighter restrictions, the spread of the virus will be curbed.
In the meantime, we all have a part to play by adhering to safety measures to keep ourselves and those around us safe.
Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.