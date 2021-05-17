New Covid-19 Clusters Include Changi Prison Complex & White Sands Wok Hey After 3 Linked Cases

Singapore is seeing a worrying uptick in Covid-19 community cases lately.

On Sunday (16 May), with 38 community cases, Singapore reached the highest number of community cases reported since 14 Apr last year.

Amongst these, 3 cases are linked to new clusters — Changi Prison Complex and the Wok Hey outlet at White Sands Mall.

Source

2 new cases linked to Changi Prison cluster

2 community cases, Case 62394 and Case 64400, reported on Sunday (16 May), are linked to the Changi Prison cluster.

Source

Both are household contacts of Case 63160 — a 39-year-old employed by SATS Food Services as a cook in prison that tested positive for Covid-19 on 13 May.

They were on quarantine when they tested positive.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), Case 62394 is a 35-year-old Chinese national who works as a cargo driver at SATS Food Services. He tested positive on 15 May and is fully vaccinated since 25 Feb.

Case 63300 is a 22-year-old Vietnamese who is currently unemployed. He developed symptoms like cough, blocked nose and a sore throat on 11 May but did not seek treatment.

He was later placed on quarantine, where he tested positive for Covid-19 on 15 May.

The Changi Prison cluster now has 4 cases, including a 32-year-old inmate working in the prison’s kitchen. He tested positive on 14 May.

Since Case 63160 tested positive, 5,000 inmates, staff and partners at Changi Prison are currently being tested for Covid-19.

1 new case linked to Wok Hey cluster

Another new cluster that emerged on Sunday (16 May) is the Wok Hey at White Sands Shopping Mall.

Source

1 community case reported on Sunday (16 May), Case 63280, is a family member and household contact of Case 63166, a cook at Wok Hey, reported MOH.

She is also a family member and household contact of Case 63241, a 55-year-old homemaker who tested positive on 14 May.

Case 63280 works as a customer service officer at Wareesan Management.

The 26-year-old Singaporean developed a sore throat on 10 May and did not seek medical treatment.

She was placed on quarantine as a close contact on 13 May. Her test results came back positive on 15 May. The same day, she developed a fever and sore throat.

This brings the total number of cases in the White Sands Mall Wok Hey cluster to 3.

Hope tighter restrictions will curb Covid-19 spread

Of the 38 community cases reported on Sunday (16 May), 17 are currently unlinked.

While this is concerning, hopefully, as we enter Phase 2 Heightened Alert with tighter restrictions, the spread of the virus will be curbed.

In the meantime, we all have a part to play by adhering to safety measures to keep ourselves and those around us safe.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.