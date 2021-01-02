Singapore Confirms 33 New Covid-19 Cases On 2 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 33 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (2 Jan).

All 33 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Of these, 6 are Permanent Residents (PRs), while 9 are foreign domestic workers.

Today’s number brings our total count so far to 58,662.

More community cases in Phase 3

Ever since Phase 3 began on 28 Dec, Singapore has seen a sporadic rise in number of community cases.

The highest had been on 31 Dec, with 5 cases in the community.

Previously, the number of local transmissions mainly comprised cases in workers’ dormitories, with 1 or 2 in the community.

The trend, however, is expected as the authorities ease restrictions, such as allowing larger gatherings in Phase 3.

Number of Covid-19 cases on 2 Jan highest in 3 months

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), today’s tally is the highest Singapore has recorded in over 3 months, since 15 Sep.

Singapore had reported 34 new cases that day.

Considering that we’re still in the early throes of Phase 3, let’s hope that the numbers are merely signs of an adjustment phase.

As long as we continue to adhere to health and safety protocols, we’re hopeful that numbers may fall eventually.

Vaccine alone isn’t enough

While the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine hints at a better chance of overcoming the pandemic, we shouldn’t treat it as a be-all and end-all.

Measures like wearing of masks and safe check-ins will remain for a long time, and will be the new norm moving forward.

Besides these, the onus is on us to take responsibility and visit a doctor when we’re unwell, as well as limit socialisations to small groups only.

Let’s fight this virus together, and stop its spread once and for all.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.