3 In 10 S’pore Covid-19 Cases Are Reinfections In Current Wave: Ong Ye Kung

Singapore Experiences Covid-19 Wave Where 30% Are Reinfections

In the last week of March, Singapore saw a spike in its number of Covid-19 cases with an estimated 28,410 cases.

As it turns out, the country is in the thick of another Covid-19 wave.

According to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, about three in 10 local cases are reinfections.

He highlighted that the virus is now endemic to Singapore and no longer imported from overseas.

3 in 10 of current Covid-19 cases are reinfections

According to The Straits Times (ST), Mr Ong addressed the current Covid-19 situation on Friday (14 April).

He gave the updates at the National Healthcare Group’s population health collective annual workplan seminar.

While speaking to the congregation, Mr Ong acknowledged that there were approximately 4,000 cases a day last week.

Of the recent cases in the past month, approximately 30% were reinfections.

As for the increase in hospitalisations from 80 to 220 over the past month, Mr Ong noted that it’s still far below crisis numbers.

Moreover, the number of people admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) due to Covid-19 complications remains low and stable.

Covid-19 cases are not imported from overseas

Mr Ong also dispelled any doubts that the rise in cases is due to the re-opened border.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that the health minister explained the current endemic as such:

“In such a situation, what drives our local waves is not imported infections, but reinfections of existing individuals in the community.”

Over time, individuals will be more vulnerable to the virus as their vaccination “wanes”.

Wear a mask if unwell & get vaccinated

As such, Mr Ong encouraged Singapore residents to be diligent in getting their vaccinations, especially those over 60 years old.

He also assuaged any fears that the current strains will lead to anything more serious.

“What is happening is a clear demonstration of how far we (Singaporeans) have come,” he said.

“Even during a Covid-19 infection wave like now, we continue to live life normally, not preoccupied over infection numbers, and not constantly talking about it.”

Subsequently, Mr Ong noted that “this is what endemicity should look like”.

