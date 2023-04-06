S’pore Covid-19 Cases Exceed 28,000 Near End-Mar, Double The Week Before

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Number of Covid-19 Cases In Singapore Exceed 28,000 Nearing The End Of March

With the Covid-19 pandemic coming to an end, life in Singapore seems to be returning back to normal. However, as we ease into a life with reduced Covid-19 rules, cases still appear to be on the rise.

According to the latest reports from the Ministry of Health (MOH), the last week of March saw a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases.

Over 28,000 Covid-19 cases were recorded on average, which was almost double the number of cases in the week before.

Average Covid-19 cases double in last few weeks of March

Looking at MOH’s Covid-19 statistics, the last week of March seemed to experience a sudden spike in cases.

Of note, Epi-week 13, which indicates the average number of new cases in the week leading up to 1 Apr, recorded 28, 410 Covid-19 cases.

This is nearly double the number of cases the week before, which stood at 14,467.

Number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients increases slightly

Meanwhile, more people were hospitalised for Covid-19 in the same week, compared to the week before.

Of the 180 hospitalised patients in the last week of March, majority were individuals aged 60 and above.

However, there were thankfully fewer Covid-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with only around two, compared to the week before.

Average weekly cases on the rise for the last four weeks

Unfortunately, the Covid-19 cases have been quite high for the past four weeks.

In fact, it appears as though the number of cases have exceeded 10,000 every week since early March.

However, we should remain calm as the authorities have not released any precautionary information.

Hopefully, these statistics will be a good reminder for Singaporeans to take care of themselves even as we enter the endemic.

