12 Covid-19 Cases On 1 Mar

More than a year has passed since the first Covid-19 case was detected in Singapore. Since then, much has changed in our lives.

As we enter Mar, we still wear masks outdoors and adhere to safe distancing measures of not more than 8 gathered

On Monday (1 Mar), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported that there are 12 new Covid-19 cases.

All of them are imported, and there are no local transmissions.

12 Covid-19 cases on 1 Mar, all imported

MOH said that all 12 cases today are imported.

They had either been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday’s cases included 1 dorm resident, who works as a delivery assistant.

His job doesn’t require him to interact with clients, MOH elaborated in their update for 28 Feb.

As for today’s cases MOH will provide further updates at night.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.