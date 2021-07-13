26 New Covid-19 Cases On 13 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 26 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (13 Jul).

Among the new cases are 19 local infections, and 4 of them are unlinked.

There are also 7 imported infections.

8 cases are linked to an emerging KTV cluster, MOH said in its daily case update today.

MOH also said that the local infections include 5 already in quarantine. Another 10 cases were detected through surveillance.

Meanwhile, there are 4 cases that are currently unlinked.

The imported cases were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or were isolated upon arrival, MOH noted.

5 were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while 2 developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Free testing for close contacts with hostesses at KTV lounges

MOH said on 12 Jul that there’ll be free swab tests for visitors to 3 KTV lounges or clubs.

The places are:

Supreme KTV @ Far East Shopping Centre

Empress @ Tanglin Shopping Centre

Club Dolce @ Balestier Point

Other similar places operating as F&B outlets are included.

Anyone who’s had contact with Vietnamese social hostesses in any setting from 29 Jun to 12 Jul is also encouraged to come for testing.

Individuals who’ve had social interactions matching the above should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of visit.

Self-testing kits available

These days, it’s much easier to get tested than before, even if one may show no or mild symptoms.

Self-testing kits are available at various locations.

If you work in a high-risk environment which may involve a lot of human traffic, do get self-testing kits and test yourself regularly.

Keeping ourselves safe has to be more than staying at home now, even with vaccinations.

