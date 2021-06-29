10 New Covid-19 Cases On 29 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirms as of 12pm on Tuesday (29 Jun) that there are 10 new Covid-19 cases.

5 are in the community, with none of them unlinked.

There are also 5 imported infections, who were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and tested during their stay, or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

0 cases are in workers’ dorms today

Of the Covid-19 case today, come from the community. 4cases were already on quarantine, while 1 other case was detected through surveillance and linked to previous cases.

The imported cases were already on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

None of the cases are returning Singaporeans or Singapore PRs.

Covid-19 vaccine bookings brought forward

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Tuesday (29 Jun) that as there are more supplies of Covid-19 vaccines, slots can be brought forward.

At the same time, non-Singaporeans can now book their slots from 30 Jun — which is 2 days earlier.

Most of the new 500,000 booking slots will be for Singaporeans in the 12-39 age group, which is one of the largest. 52% of people in this group have at least gotten their 1st dose or booked a slot.

Supplies aren’t in shortage as well, so Mr Ong encourages everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they’re able, earlier.

However, 25% of seniors are still not vaccinated yet for various reasons. As Singapore opens up, there’s a worry that this group may be more vulnerable to the virus.

After all, vaccinated persons can still spread the Covid-19 virus, although they are less likely to fall sick or develop severe illness.

Book your slot when you’re able

Good news for Singaporeans — you should be able to push forward your 1st or 2nd vaccination date now.

Remember, vaccines don’t just protect yourself but also those around you, especially those who can’t get the vaccine themselves.

A little civic consciousness can go a long way.

MOH will have more updates about today’s cases at night.

Featured image by MS News.