Non-Singaporeans Can Book Vaccine Slots From 30 Jun

Earlier last week, the Multi-Ministerial Task Force (MTF) announced that non-Singaporeans will be able to book their Covid-19 vaccine slots from 2 Jul.

However, as more vaccines arrive, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced on Facebook that they’ll be bringing the date forward to 30 Jun.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (29 Jun), Mr Ong announced that non-citizens in Singapore will be able to book their vaccination slots from 30 Jun.

This means that non-citizens who have registered their interests may receive a personalised link via SMS to book their slots 2 days earlier than previously announced.

Explaining the decision, Mr Ong said our supplies are still sufficient.

Additionally, bringing forward the commencement will help “sustain a strong momentum of vaccination” in Singapore.

500,000 more vaccine slots for Singaporeans 12-39 years old

At the same time, 500,000 slots have reportedly opened up over the past few days, for Singaporeans aged 12-39.

Mr Ong also took the opportunity to share the good news that an additional 20% of those under this age group have gotten their first dose jabs or booked their slots since the middle of last week.

However, he stresses the importance of inoculating our seniors as the chances of exposure is likely to go up with the resumption of more activities.

Encouraging to see vaccination programme picking up pace

It’s great news that our robust vaccine supply has allowed us to bring forward the vaccine programme for non-Singaporeans.

They too, live in our community and will need protection against the virus. Once they have that, they’ll contribute towards reducing transmission risks within the community.

If you know anyone who has not gotten their Covid-19 vaccine, advise them to get their jabs ASAP.

