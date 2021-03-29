Singapore Confirms 21 New Covid-19 Cases On 29 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 21 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (29 Mar).

Among the cases are:

0 community cases

0 in the dorms

21 imported cases

All imported cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Today’s cases bring our national tally to 60,321.

More details will be released by MOH tonight.

12 imported cases yesterday

Yesterday on 29 Mar, MOH reported 12 imported cases.

Here’s a breakdown of the 12 cases:

1 Singaporean and 2 Permanent Residents from India

1 Dependent’s Pass holder from Nepal

2 Work Pass holders from India and Nepal

5 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Philippines

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from US

Besides that, 9 cases of Covid-19 infection has been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities yesterday.

33 confirmed cases still remain in hospitals.

Do not let guard down even as situation improves

This is the 2nd consecutive day without any local infections.

Even as greater freedoms are underway as Singapore keeps the pandemic at bay, do remember to continue adhering to Covid-19 safety measures.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.