12 Covid-19 Cases On 28 Mar

Singapore reports 12 Covid-19 cases as of 12pm on Sunday (28 Mar).

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), all of the cases are imported, with 0 cases in the community.

There have been 2 community cases in the past 7 days, compared to 0 the week before.

MOH said that the 12 cases announced today are imported.

They were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and tested during their stay.

MOH will give more detailed updates about today’s cases at night.

Man failed to report Covid-19 symptoms during SHN

A man who returned from Kazakhstan on 11 Mar was among the 22 imported cases announced on Saturday (27 Mar).

He’d served his SHN until 25 Mar, but on the night of 24 Mar, he developed a cough.

The man had taken 2 tests during his stay — on 11 Mar and the day of 24 Mar, both of which came back negative.

He developed more symptoms after returning home and was subsequently tested for Covid-19 again.

This time, the test returned positive.

It’s a reminder that those on SHN should declare all possible symptoms to avoid spreading Covid-19 to the community.

