10 New Covid-19 Cases On 1 Dec

After several weeks with zero cases in migrant worker dormitories, Singapore saw its first case on 1 Dec.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed an additional 10 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (1 Dec), including 1 community infection.

The other 8 cases are imported.

Of the new cases, 2 are locally-transmitted.

1 of them is a community infection, while the other is a case residing in a migrant worker dormitory.

MOH said that the imported cases were all either placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

More details about the cases will be available at night.

Singapore & Hong Kong defer air travel bubble

Singapore and Hong Kong, who were initially set on an air travel bubble to launch on 22 Nov, have agreed to postpone the start date.

This is due to a rise in Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong, and an increase in social distancing measures there.

The statement by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) notes that the new start date will be reviewed in late Dec.

Under the bubble arrangement, travellers would not have to do SHN, but would require negative Covid-19 test results.

Those looking forward to some overseas leisure travel are likely to have to wait until next year.

