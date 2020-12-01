Singapore & HK Might Announce Further Air Travel Bubble Postponement Soon

When an air travel bubble was announced by Singapore and Hong Kong, there was much fanfare as it meant that we had an option for travel.

However, spikes in Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong meant that the planned 22 Nov date was postponed the day before.

On Tuesday (1 Dec), The Straits Times (ST) reports that there might be another postponement as Hong Kong introduces more measures to curb local transmissions.

Hong Kong reported 76 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (30 Nov).

Both governments are likely to announce a further postponement to the bubble ‘soon’, ST said.

Hong Kong increases measures against Covid-19

On Tuesday (1 Dec), ST reported that officials from both places may soon announce an extension to the air travel bubble’s postponement.

Previously, they announce that the postponement would last for 2 weeks following a spike in Covid-19 cases there.

But with an average of 70 daily cases over the past weeks, safety may not be guaranteed.

In response to the rise in cases, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced more distancing measures, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported.

They include:

Gatherings of no more than 2 people

Closure of karaoke lounges, game centres & swimming pools

Civil servants – except those in emergency services – to stay from home

Ocean Park and Hong Kong Disneyland will shut their doors

Dine-in hours at restaurants shortened to 10pm

In any case, these measures will ensure that any travellers won’t have all that much to do.

Safety is most important

While Hong Kong grapples with another spike & tightened measures, urging Hong Kongers to be tolerant, Singapore has seen lowered cases in recent weeks.

Only a handful of community cases were found in the past weeks, although we can’t take that for granted.

40 cases from yesterday’s daily toll in Hong Kong were linked to dance clubs. Meanwhile, Singapore have kept them closed and will launch a pilot which requires negative Covid-19 tests before entry.

Hopefully the situation in Hong Kong clears up soon and we can resume the air travel bubble. But we cannot rush these things and must make safety the #1 priority.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.