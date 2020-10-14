5 New Covid-19 Cases On 14 Oct

Yesterday (13 Oct) saw no locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases, the first time since Mar. Locally-transmitted cases in this instance refers to both community cases and those staying in purpose-built dormitories.

This is a small glimmer of hope, but of course things can change very quickly.

Today sees 2 locally-transmitted cases, as the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that there are 5 new cases in total.

Meanwhile, 3 cases are imported.

2 locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection confirmed on 14 Oct

MOH said that there are 2 new cases in the community today, although their nationalities weren’t stated.

There are no dorm cases today either, the 2nd day in a row.

3 imported cases

Meanwhile, MOH also confirmed 3 imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Notices (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday saw 4 imported cases.

Covid-19 case tested positive after SHN ended

One of 4 imported cases from yesterday, a 31-year-old India national here on a Training Employment Pass, tested positive for Covid-19 on 12 Oct.

Case 58,041 previously tested negative during his 14-day SHN, but developed symptoms on 9 Oct, the same day his SHN ended.

MOH said that between 9-12 Oct, he mainly stayed in his hostel, located in Tyrwhitt Road, but went to the National University Health System (NUHS) Tower Block on 9 Oct.

MOH will provide more details on today’s cases at night.

