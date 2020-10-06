11 New Covid-19 Cases On 6 Oct

Despite initial setbacks in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic back in Mar, we’re back at lower case counts thanks to a comprehensive strategy in tackling the outbreak.

While plans are underway for Phase 3 – including for allowing groups of larger than 5 to gather – we cannot take the current state for granted.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (6 Oct) that there are 11 new Covid-19 cases, 7 of them locally transmitted.

These include 2 in the community, 5 from migrant workers in dormitories, and 4 imports.

2 Covid-19 cases in the community on 6 Oct

There are 2 community cases today, remaining at around the average of less than 1 a day.

It wasn’t mentioned if they are Singaporeans, Work Pass holders or other residents.

Yesterday, there was 1 community case, linked to a family member.

4 imported cases

MOH also reported 4 imported cases, all of whom were placed on Stay-Home Noticed (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

They’ve changed the wording of the reports to classify the cases as not locally transmitted, although the meaning remains the same.

Hope on the horizon

Even as we remain vigilant, we’re also taking progressive steps to get the economy back on track. This means allowing larger gatherings and letting F&B places serve more customers.

Regardless, we must never forget that other countries are still battling Covid-19, and that things some took for granted like travel will be a very difficult proposition for a long time.

