Cross-Island Line Will Get 44 New Trains, Wider Gangways Allow Easier Movement Between Cabins

Cross-Island Line Will Get 44 New Trains, Each With 6 Carriages

Commuters can look forward to a new fleet of trains when the Cross-Island Line (CRL) begins operations in 2030.

On Wednesday (14 June), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that it had purchased 44 new trains for the new transport network, which will run from Changi to Jurong when fully completed.

Each train comes with six carriages and boasts improved accessibility, such as wider gangways.

New Cross-Island Line trains to arrive progressively from 2027

In a statement on Wednesday (14 June), LTA announced that it had purchased 44 new trains for the upcoming CRL.

The new trains are slated to be delivered progressively from 2027. This is ahead of the expected commencement of CRL Phase 1 operations in 2030.

Similar to the trains currently operating on the Thomson East-Coast Line, each of the six carriages on the new CRL trains will come with five doors on each side.

They also come with features to improve commuters’ accessibility, such as wider gangways — the elastic passage that connects one carriage to another.

Compared to other trains servicing other lines, which have gangways measuring 1.4m across, the new CRL trains’ gangways are 1.6m wide.

The new CRL trains also come equipped with surveillance systems, allowing for early detection of equipment faults and track monitoring.

CRL to begin operations from 2030

The CRL is Singapore’s eighth MRT line and will be the longest fully underground line at more than 50km long.

Construction of the CRL began in January 2023, with works for 12 stations under Phase 1 slated for completion by 2030.

Phase 2, as well as the Punggol Extension which connects to CRL via Pasir Ris MRT Station, are expected to commence operation in 2032.

The authorities are also studying the possibility of extending the CRL to service the upcoming Changi Airport Terminal 5.

However, no plans have been confirmed at the time of writing.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Authority.