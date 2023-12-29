Large Crowds Expected At Marina Bay New Year’s Countdown, Entry To Some Areas Regulated

Some Areas Of Marina Bay Will Be Closed When Countdown Crowds Reach Capacity: Police

As we head towards the end of another year, many people would want to mark the occasion with a literal bang.

Thus, they’ll be looking to attend the annual Marina Bay New Year’s Eve (NYE) countdown so they can celebrate with some pretty fireworks.

Large crowds will therefore be expected, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

Entry to some areas around Marina Bay will be regulated to prevent overcrowding.

Marina Bay countdown crowds will form on 31 Dec

In a news advisory on 26 Dec, the SPF said hordes of people are set to join the NYE festivities.

They will take place around the Marina Bay area on Sunday (31 Dec) till the early hours of 1 Jan.

Those on enhanced patrols will include officers from the:

Police Land Divisions Special Operations Command Protective Security Command Public Transport Security Command Police Coast Guard Traffic Police Emergency Response Teams, and Aerial Response Team

People entering Marina Bay will be regulated to manage crowds

Officers will also help to manage crowds at various locations within Marina Bay.

These areas include:

The Promontory One Fullerton/Merlion Park Esplanade Park Esplanade Waterfront Promenade Marina Bay Sands Waterfront Promenade

Thus, the number of people allowed to enter these areas will be regulated to prevent overcrowding.

This means that when the capacities of these areas reach certain planned safety thresholds, they will be closed.

Certain MRT entrances/exits around Marina Bay will also be closed.

Security checks may be conducted

If you’re going to be at Marina Bay that night, don’t be surprised if you’re checked by security officers.

That’s because security checks may be conducted on members of the public. These may include bags and personal items.

People are advised to cooperate with officers to facilitate the checks.

Public advised to remain vigilant & patient

The SPF reminded members of the public to remain vigilant.

They can adopt crime prevention measures like:

Looking after their belongings at all times Staying close to friends or moving around in groups Avoiding carrying large amounts of cash or wearing excessive jewellery and ensure bags are closed at all times Taking note of crowd advisories and complying with instructions from officers and deployed personnel

They’re also advised to be patient and to follow the instructions of security personnel on duty.

Furthermore, activities that may compromise the safety of others should not be carried out. For example, cycling is strongly discouraged as the risk of collisions with pedestrians will be high.

Finally, drivers should give their vehicles a break and take public transport to Marina Bay as parking spaces are expected to be limited.

This is especially since several roads and lanes will be closed to all vehicular traffic during various periods.

Check crowds in real-time

If you’re still heading down, be smart and check out real-time crowd levels beforehand using the Crowd@MarinaBay map.

This will be available from 6pm on 31 Dec, and can also be used to view info about area closures, available transport nodes nearby and movement routes.

As we look back on 2023 with relief at surviving yet another year, let’s stay safe so we can start off 2024 on a good note.

Also read: Marina Bay New Year’s Countdown Will Have Colour-Changing Fireworks, Welcome 2024 With Splendour

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.