Marina Bay New Year’s Countdown Will Have Colour-Changing Fireworks, Welcome 2024 With Splendour

Marina Bay Will Have Go Kart Arena, Winter Playground & Firework Countdown To 2024

Every year, a huge highlight of New Year’s Eve (NYE) is heading down to Marina Bay and participating in the annual countdown event.

This year is no different — and could be even bigger and better — with organisers pulling all the stops, including fireworks that change colours.

Flashing at intervals in the hour leading up to midnight, the firework displays will truly ring the new year in with a bang.

Besides the countdown, families can take part in various activities in the Marina Bay area, such as racing in a go-kart arena and frolicking in a winter playground.

Marina Bay NYE countdown 2024 fireworks will kick off in intervals

Like the years before, Star Island will be running the fireworks display at Marina Bay on 31 Dec.

This time, the fanfare will occur in a story-like structure, with fireworks going off at intervals marking three different chapters:

Tribute to challenges and triumphs of the past year

Promise of new beginnings and thereafter

Celebrating Singapore’s unyielding spirit as we embrace the future

While the designs resonate with the respective chapters, illustrating a story of “reflection and hope”, the show will culminate in a 12-minute grand finale for the final portion.

To make the experience all the more mesmerising, the fireworks will change colours as they burst and bloom in the sky.

Accompanied by music booming from speakers around the Bay, the experience will certainly be one to remember.

Light projection shows & go-kart arena among events at Marina Bay

Parents with young ones who may not be fans of loud noises can join in exciting activities in the area instead.

These events — such as ‘Brightening Lives’, a light projection show — are no less dazzling, with equally brilliant displays that will surely leave viewers in awe.

Catch the projections on the façades of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, the Merlion and the ArtScience Museum at Marina Bay Sands, which will appear in quite literally a different light that night.

Have your cameras ready to capture the original drawings by students from local institutions as they decorate these iconic buildings from 26 to 31 Dec.

Those who prefer more thrilling activities can drop by the go-kart arena ‘TurboCharged’ at the Bayfront Event Space from 14 to 31 Dec.

Race against family and friends in the heart of the city, with the Marina Bay skyline as the backdrop. Now you’ll know how F1 racers feel.

After getting your adrenaline rush, head to the rooftop deck next to the track to catch the fireworks in all their glory.

You can grab some refreshments from the stalls at the circuit too, to fill you up while you enjoy the festivities.

Play with snow at Winter Wonderland

Of course, the year-end festivities include Christmas, which means wintry events — or at least simulations of them here in sunny Singapore.

Over at the Bayfront Event Space, ‘Ice Magic: Winter Wonderland’, Asia’s largest touring pop-up winter playground, makes a spectacular comeback.

Running from 9 Dec 2023 till 21 Jan 2024, you’ll have plenty of time to explore all the activities there. The taller and longer snow slope and dual-lane ice slide promise more thrill and excitement.

Those who may want to chill a little can try their luck with games at the Ice Magic arcade.

To commemorate your time there, families can pose for photos with the majestic ice sculptures. Round up the experience with various food and beverage stalls there, and you’ll certainly have quite the holiday to remember.

And if you find yourself getting peckish, head on over to their various food and beverage stalls for unique winter flavours.

Tickets for the December slots are already available on Sistic, though you’ll have to wait to book for next year.

Party all night at Mediacorp’s 2024 countdown concert

A countdown wouldn’t be one without a concert, which is where Mediacorp’s ‘Let’s Celebrate 2024’ comes in.

With the theme “Hit Parade”, local and international acts will perform for audiences at The Promontory. True to the celebratory vibe, there’ll be a live DJ segment with food, drinks and carnival games with attractive prizes.

Homebodies can also view the entire show on Mediacorp Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Channel 5 from 10pm on 31 Dec.

While you’ll need tickets to attend the concert in person, you can catch free performances at ‘Come Together’ at the DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre and Esplanade Concourse throughout December and support rising local artists.

More details about the events will be announced in the coming months. Keep a close eye on the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2024 website for more info and updates.

Till then, make sure to keep December free to enjoy all the exciting activities.

Also read: Fireworks Show Returns To Marina Bay NYE Countdown, With Epic Display By Japanese Musical

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Urban Redevelopment Authority.