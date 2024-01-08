Cultjobs Returns After Short Hiatus, Offers Roles In Creative & Media Industry

Cultjobs Returns With Listings For Creative Jobs After Shutting Down In November 2023

Last year, job-seeking portal Cultjobs, which mainly served the creative industry, announced that it would be shutting down on 16 Nov.

The hiatus did not last long.

On 3 Jan, it shared that it is now “back and better than ever” following the break.

Those seeking positions in advertising, media, design, marketing, and more can now continue to browse for roles on the site.

Established in 2007 through Culturepush

Back in 2007, Cultjobs started as Culturepush, which aimed to highlight Singapore’s creative talents.

The Culturepush Job Board catered to individuals and companies on the hunt for talents specialising in the arts.

A decade later, it decided to relaunch itself on a new platform as Cultjobs, offering a more user-friendly experience for both employers and prospective employees.

It mainly featured listings for opportunities in fields such as media, design, architecture, marketing and public relations.

There were listings available in other areas too, such as data science and analysis.

Cultjobs returns after brief hiatus

Unfortunately, news emerged late last year that the job portal, which had come in useful for many, was shutting down its services.

In a notification to users, it informed them of the closure, thanking them for their support.

“After years of serving you, Cultjobs will be shutting down on 16 Nov 2023,” the notice read. “We want to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and patronage throughout this time.”

Fortunately, the closure was only temporary.

On 3 Jan, Cultjobs took to X to share that they have returned “better than ever”.

Exciting news! #CultJobs is back and better than ever after a brief hiatus. We are thrilled to continue connecting the creative community to more job opportunities. https://t.co/wusRsDNyno #Relaunch — Cultjobs (@Cultjobs) January 3, 2024

It added that it is “thrilled to continue connecting the creative community to more job opportunities”.

Job seekers & employers can connect on user-friendly portal

Despite having been back for less than a week, the portal is already full of listings, including from well-known firms such as The Smart Local Media (TSL Media) Group.

Opportunities in other fields are also available, including for established companies like Love Bonito.

Job seekers can even filter their search by typing keywords into the platform’s engine to look for the opportunities they most desire.

Employers eager to connect with creative talents can also post a job listing free of charge, which would then stay up for thirty days.

They could also opt to make their job listings stay pinned to the portal’s front page for the duration of the listing. This would cost S$49.

Examples of roles that Cultjob accepts include:

Graphic designers

Web and interactive designers

Fashion assistants

Stylists

Copywriters

Illustrators

It also accepts “jobs that fall on the business side of a creative field”, such as admin, marketing, and client services roles.

Visit Cultjobs to broaden your search for jobs

With the re-establishment of Cultjobs, Singaporeans seeking jobs can look forward to doing so on a user-friendly and efficient portal.

Those on the hunt for opportunities to use their talents in the arts sector can use this platform to broaden their search as well.

To begin your search, visit the official website here. Good luck!

