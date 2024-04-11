Cyclist demands car to reverse & make way for him in Tampines carpark

It is unclear if the altercation escalated after the video ended.

By - 11 Apr 2024, 1:17 pm

Cyclist gets upset with driver & blocks lane in Tampines carpark

On Wednesday (10 April), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted footage of an altercation between a cyclist and a driver in a Tampines carpark.

The video shows the driver trying to navigate their way around a blocked lane, when a cyclist approaches the vehicle from the opposite direction.

The cyclist then refuses to move, demanding the driver to reverse and make way for him.

 

Many commenters have called out the cyclist for instigating the altercation.

Cyclist demands car to make way

According to SGRV, the incident took place at 5.49pm in a carpark at Tampines Avenue 4 on Tuesday (9 April).

In the clip, the dashcam vehicle is seen driving on the right side of the road due to a left lane closure.

At the same time, the cyclist is riding along the same lane in the opposite direction.

The two road users then come to a stop, with both refusing to move out of each other’s way.

Seemingly annoyed, the cyclist makes hand gestures at the driver, signaling for them to reverse and make way.

In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, the workers witnessing the scene advised the cyclist to pass through a gap on the left side of the vehicle.

Instead of heeding the advice, the cyclist, not looking to move anytime soon, whips out his phone to take a picture of the vehicle’s license plate.

At this point, the construction workers try to keep traffic flowing by opening up the formerly closed lane, allowing other motorcyclists and vehicles to pass.

The cyclist eventually gives up and makes way for the driver while staring down the vehicle, after which the clip ends.

Netizens blame cyclist for incident

After viewing the video, many commenters have called out the cyclist for causing an unnecessary disagreement.

Some came to the cyclist’s defense, speculating the driver may have been using their horn to irritate the rider.

Meanwhile, others agreed with the driver’s decision to stand their ground after noting the cyclist’s “errant behaviour”.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.

