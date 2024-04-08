Cyclist lays bicycle on Yishun road & confronts driver for stopping ‘too close’ to him

Cyclist upset with driver for stopping ‘too close’ to him at Yishun zebra crossing

On Monday (8 April), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of an altercation between a cyclist and a driver in Yishun.

The footage shows the car stopping abruptly at a zebra crossing just as the cyclist was about to ride across.

However, the cyclist was furious at the driver for stopping “too close” to him and went to confront them, leaving his bike lying on the road.

Many commenters called out the cyclist for his failure to dismount and push his bicycle at the crossing, as well as the driver for potentially causing a collision.

Car stops ‘too close’ to cyclist at zebra crossing

According to SGRV, the incident took place at 8.19am on Saturday (6 April).

In the clip, the dashcam vehicle travels at a constant speed before turning left onto Yishun Avenue 11.

At the same time, a cyclist is about to ride across a zebra crossing on the slip road from the driver’s right-hand side.

As the cyclist reaches the zebra crossing, the driver stops the car right in front of him.

Despite not hitting him, the cyclist appears to be upset with the driver for getting “too close”, making hand gestures at the vehicle.

The cyclist then dismounts from his bike and leaves it lying in the middle of the crossing, blocking the driver.

He is seen approaching the driver’s window and pointing angrily at something inside the vehicle, after which the clip ends.

Since the video is muted, it’s unclear exactly what they said to each other during the argument.

Netizens say both were at fault

Many Facebook users called out the cyclist for not slowing down or dismounting before crossing.

On the other hand, some sided with the cyclist, saying that the driver did in fact stop “too close” to the zebra crossing.

In any case, most agreed that the cyclist’s actions were uncalled for and advised him to be kinder.

