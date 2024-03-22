Jogger ignores red light on Raffles Avenue, flips off driver when honked at

Man jaywalks on Raffles Avenue while jogging & flips off driver

On Thursday (21 March), a man jogging along Raffles Avenue chose to ignore the red light at a pedestrian crossing and continued running across the road.

As he was doing so, he was nearly knocked down by a vehicle.

When the driver honked at him, the jogger flashed his middle finger in defiance.

His actions drew criticism from netizens.

Flashes middle finger at driver who honked at him

Footage of the incident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page, with the caption stating that it occurred at 10.21am.

The video starts by showing the camcar making a turn into Raffles Avenue.

At that time, the traffic light for motorists was clearly green, which means it was red for pedestrians.

However, a jogger decided to ignore this and dashed across the road without slowing down one bit.

Fortunately, the driver managed to avoid running into the man and gave him a warning honk.

This did not please the jogger, who flipped off the driver before continuing with his run.

Netizens slam jogger for actions

The video has since garnered over 50,000 views on Facebook, with many criticising the jogger for his entitled behaviour.

One user pointed out that the jogger should have stopped to check if the coast was clear before crossing.

Some even called for the traffic police to intervene.

Another user said the incident was a reminder of the need to slow down at pedestrian crossings — regardless of the colour of the traffic light — to prevent road accidents from taking place.

They went on to state that if an accident really happened, the pedestrian would be seriously injured and it would be too late for regrets.

Furthermore, the driver could be liable to a fine for failing to slow down at such areas.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.