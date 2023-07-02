Pedestrian Points Middle Finger At Driver After Dashing Across Road When Green Man Turns Red

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Jaywalking Pedestrian Makes Face & Points Middle Finger At Oncoming Car

Traffic lights are there to keep both pedestrians and drivers safe at traffic junctions. By right, pedestrians should not cross the road when the green man is already blinking.

However, a man in Bukit Panjang did not heed the advice. He apparently crossed at a traffic light with only one second left on the timer.

He seemed visibly upset at an oncoming car and made a face at the driver. At one point, he pointed his middle finger at the car.

Footage of the incident surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, prompting backlash from other users.

Man holds woman’s hand & dashes across road

According to the captions, this happened at 6.15pm on 30 June along Petir Road in Bukit Panjang.

The video was from a car surveillance camera belonging to a vehicle at a traffic light junction outside Hillion Mall.

It shows a man holding a woman’s hand as they dash across the road with only about one second left on the green man timer.

As the pedestrian lights turn red, the car tries to make a turn, only to pause because of the jaywalking pair.

Male pedestrian makes taunting face & points middle finger at oncoming car

At this point, the male pedestrian makes a taunting face at the driver with one of his hands raised.

If that isn’t enough, he raises his middle finger towards the driver as they reach the other side.

No other information was made clear in the video or its captions.

Facebook users condemned man’s recklessness

Facebook users who came across the video condemned the man for his reckless behaviour.

Like this user, many pointed out that he should not have endangered his partner’s life by recklessly crossing the road.

Some said that they should have just waited for the next green man.

Additionally, this user highlighted that some might not be aware that they should not cross when the green man blinks. They elaborated that the man was at fault, and he should not have been so arrogant about it.

So, the next time you are at a traffic light, and the green man is already flashing, there is no harm in waiting for the next one. In such instances, it is better to be safe than sorry.

