4 Pedestrian Crossings Will Have Touchless Buttons To Activate Green Man Under 6-Month Trial

Touchless Buttons Will Reduce Wear & Tear, Reduce Covid-19 Transmission: LTA

Almost all Singaporean pedestrians will have seen and used the big buttons installed at road crossings to summon the “Green Man” so they can cross the road legally.

However, some of us may be guilty of pressing the button repeatedly when we get impatient during a long wait.

That’s one of the reason why the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has introduced touchless buttons at 4 pedestrian crossing across Singapore, so the Green Man can be activated contactlessly.

They will be there for six months as part of a trial.

Touchless buttons being progressively installed

In a Facebook post on Sunday (3 Jul) night, the LTA said the touchless buttons were being progressively installed other July.

The four locations were they will operate are:

Jalan Besar, near Syed Alwi Road Tampines Street 86 near Block 879A Bukit Batok Street 32, near St Anthony’s Primary School Yishun Street 21, near Block 219. According to The Straits Times (ST), touchless buttons were installed at the crossings in Jalan Besar and Tampines Street 86 on Thursday (30 Jun). At Bukit Batok Street 32 and Yishun Street 21, the buttons can be used at new crossings there by the end of this month.

Just wave & wait

According to an instructional video posted by the LTA, the touchless buttons are easy to identify and use.

There will be a logo of a waving hand on the button, and a message above saying “Wave For Ggreen Man”.

All pedestrians need to do is wave their hand in front of the button and a red light will start blinking, and continue flashing.

That means that the Green Man has been activated.

Just like for normal crossings, once the Green Man appears, it’s safe to cross.

There will be no change to waiting and crossing times at these four locations, the LTA said.

Touchless buttons will hopefully reduce wear & tear

The reason for the installation of these touchless buttons is to hopefully reduce wear and tear, the LTA said.

The agency told ST that the push buttons currently used at traffic lights are open to improper use, for example by “repeated triggering”.

This is when pedestrians keep on pressing the button, hoping in vain that the Green Man will appear more quickly — even though that’s not the case.

Doing so will actually cause buttons to wear out faster and cut their expected lifespan of 15 to 20 years.

When they’re worn out, they may not summon the Green Man or get stuck and keep on summoning him.

That means they’ll need more maintenance, as there are more than 11,000 buttons in Singapore, this will take time.

Touchless buttons reduce Covid-19 transmission

During the first wave of Covid-19, some Singaporeans developed a fear of touching common items in public like lift buttons and door handles.

Thus, touchless buttons will alleviate some of that fear, as it reduces the transmission of Covid-19 and other diseases.

A similar trial was conducted in Australia for this reason, and it received positive feedback, the LTA told ST.

The touchless buttons used in Australia cost S$305 (A$320), about S$95 (A$100) more than the push buttons, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Trial lasts 6 months, feedback welcomed

Singapore’s touchless buttons trial will last 6 months, and feedback is welcomed, said the LTA.

This will help them find out whether they work just as well or better than conventional buttons.

To keep costs low, the touchless buttons at the four locations are modified one.

If the trial succeeds, LTA may come up with new buttons, they added.

Hope the trial will succeed

Due to the pandemic, contactless systems are gaining popularity and more may be in use soon enough.

As the touchless buttons seem to have many benefits, hopefully the trial will be successful so the system can be rolled out in time to come.

Just as long as another contactless system of using “The Hand” to cross the road doesn’t catch on, we think pedestrians will take to it.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from LTA on Facebook.