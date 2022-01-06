Chicken Waits Before Crossing Pedestrian Crossing With Humans At Neil Road

We’ve all heard those ‘why did the chicken cross the road’ jokes one too many times, but it certainly isn’t every day that we actually see this play out in real life.

On Tuesday (4 Jan), a TikToker shared a video of a chicken making its way across a pedestrian crossing along Neil Road in Outram Park.

Like a true law-abiding Singapore citizen, the chicken even waited for the green man before crossing with the other pedestrians.

The clip showing the adorable encounter tickled many netizens and has garnered over 100,000 views at the time of writing.

Chicken chiongs across pedestrian crossing

On Tuesday (4 Jan), a TikToker who goes by the handle @aloysiustay8 shared a video of the chicken along Neil Road. The video caption read, “have you seen a chicken use a pedestrian crossing?”.

At the start of the video, the chicken was seen waiting patiently at the traffic light junction next to a man.



Source

When it came the time to cross the road, the chicken slowly moved off along with the other pedestrians.

Source

But the chicken did face some struggles. When the green man light was blinking, it still had not made it across.

As if it knew the traffic rules, the chicken started sprinting to the other end of the road when the pedestrian light turned red.

Source

Some curious pedestrians even turned back to look at the chicken, hoping it made it across safely.

Fortunately, the chicken eventually made it to the other side safe and sound and was seen happily hopping about.

Source

Netizens praise chicken for following rules

Seeing the chicken cross the road, netizens were visibly amused, some saying even the chicken knew to follow the rules.

Source

Others just had to bust out that age-old joke, which some netizens gladly participated in.

Source

This netizen shared that chickens would also jaywalk at a nearby junction from time to time. He continued that they probably learned how to do so by observing their hooman counterparts.

Source

Glad to see wildlife living harmoniously amongst us

It is certainly amusing to witness a chicken crossing a road, let alone one that obeys our traffic rules as well.

Safe to say, it appears these creatures have also learned our ways over time.

So why do you think the chicken crossed the road? Let us know in the comments below — wrong answers only.

