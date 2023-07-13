18-Year-Old Cyclist Passes Away In Accident With Bus In Yishun, Driver Arrested

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Accident Involving Bus In Yishun Claims Life Of Young Cyclist

Yesterday (12 July) evening, a fatal accident involving an 18-year-old male cyclist and a bus occurred along Yishun Ring Road and Yishun Avenue 2.

The collision resulted in the demise of the cyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene itself.

Police have confirmed that they arrested a 37-year-old bus driver in connection with the incident.

Cyclist passes away in accident with bus

According to 8world News, the cyclist passed away after an accident along the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Ring Road.

Images of the aftermath of the collision have since emerged on social media.

One of them showed the cyclist lying beneath the back of the bus, with debris scattered around him.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers shielded the victim’s body with umbrellas and covered him with a blue cloth.

The officers later set up a tent as well.

Yet another image showed paramedics speaking to someone — presumably the driver — in the front seat of the bus.

Driver arrested following accident

Speaking to MS News, the SCDF confirmed that they received an alert about an accident in Yishun at around 6pm on Wednesday (12 July).

The collision occurred at the junction of Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Ring Road.

Upon reaching the scene, an SCDF paramedic pronounced a person dead on the spot.

Shin Min Daily News reported that police have arrested a 37-year-old bus driver for careless driving causing death. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Hopefully, the police will be able to provide more clarity on what happened, so the victim’s family can have some form of closure.

