Cyclist Collides With Motorcycle On Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3

Road safety is the responsibility of all users, regardless of whether they’re drivers, cyclists, or pedestrians.

Unfortunately, failure to ensure this resulted in a collision between a cyclist and motorcycle along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 recently.

A clip of the accident that circulated on Facebook drew the ire of netizens, who called for greater enforcement against cyclists.

Cyclist collides with motorcycle after switching lanes

On Wednesday morning (30 Mar), dashcam footage of an accident involving a cyclist and motorcyclist was uploaded on the ROADS.sg Facebook page.

The collision reportedly happened along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 in the wee hours of Tuesday (29 Mar).

The 34-second clip shows the cyclist recklessly switching from the third lane to the first lane. However, he did not appear to check for traffic before doing so.

Within seconds, a motorcyclist zoomed down the lane the cyclist was filtering into and collided with him.

Thankfully, the cyclist appeared unharmed as he quickly got back to his feet.

The motorcyclist, on the other hand, was apparently dragged along the road with his bike before it came to a stop. He then sat up a few metres away from the vehicle.

After a few seconds of getting to grips with the situation, the cyclist collected his bicycle and attended to the rider.

Motorists upset with number of accidents involving cyclists

Motorists who watched the video were quick to leave comments calling for heavier enforcement on such cyclists.

One netizen pointed out how the cyclist lacked the necessary equipment to be on the road. Without any lights on, other road user would not be able to see him, which is very dangerous.

The commenter added that the street lights are not bright enough to illuminate certain parts of the road.

This accident also seems to be the last straw for another netizen, who called for stricter law enforcement and better education for cyclists.

Another user pointed out that the motorcyclist will likely end up paying the bigger price for the incident with hefty repair and injury costs.

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they responded to the accident on 29 Mar.

Upon reaching the scene, they assessed a person for minor injuries. However, the person apparently declined to be sent to the hospital.

Hope for better road safety measures for all

As another accident involving a cyclist crops up, many wonder what it would take to impose strict safety measures for everyone’s benefit.

Hopefully, the relevant authorities will come up with a solution that’s fair to all soon.

In the meantime, we hope cyclists will be extra careful and refrain from tempting fate on the roads.

