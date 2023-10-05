14-Year-Old Cyclist Involved In Collision With Car Outside School Entrance, Sent To KK Hospital

14-Year-Old Cyclist Injured In Car Collision Outside Toa Payoh School

In a scary accident, a collision involving a 14-year-old cyclist and a silver car happened outside a school entrance.

The incident took place at Lorong 6 Toa Payoh on Wednesday (4 Oct).

Photographs show the victim lying on the road, being attended to by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel.

He was conscious when SCDF rushed him to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

According to SCDF, the collision happened outside a school entrance at Lorong 6 Toa Payoh at 8.45am.

An SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook post alleged that the driver of a silver car crashed into a young cyclist.

The cyclist was just 14 years old, reported 8world News. It is not yet known if the victim belonged to the school where the accident took place.

In photographs shared in SGRV, SCDF personnel check on the cyclist, who is wearing a red shirt and lying on his side in front of the car.

The collision apparently broke his bicycle and flung it and one of his shoes several metres away.

Impact dented car hood & cracked windshield

In a second photo, the boy has switched positions and lay flat on his chest.

The impact also visibly dented the car’s hood and cracked the windshield.

SCDF conveyed the victim to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

