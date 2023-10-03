23-Year-Old Female Motorcyclist Who Died In Jurong East Accident Had Planned Engagement In Dec

Motorcyclist In Fatal Jurong East Accident Was Only Daughter Among 6 Siblings

On Sunday (1 Oct), a female motorcyclist lost her life in a fatal accident in Jurong East.

She has since been identified as 23-year-old Nur Afiah Hisham, the second child among six siblings.

Nur Afiah had reportedly been planning her engagement in December to her boyfriend, whom she had known for about five years.

Motorcyclist last met boyfriend night before Jurong East accident

According to Berita Harian (BH), the late Nur Afiah had been planning her engagement to 25-year-old Mohamad Fauzan Mohd Mazri.

The pair had just met the night before the fatal accident and also several days prior, to discuss their engagement.

Mr Mohamad Fauzan told BH, “We wanted to convey our intentions to both our parents. I know what’s in her heart and I feel that the late Nur Afiah would have wanted an intimate event.”

The couple met in 2018 when they were both members of the youth group at Al-Muttaqin Mosque in Ang Mo Kio.

Mr Mohamad Fauzan described his late girlfriend as someone who enjoyed going to the mosque. Ms Nur Afiah was the second of six children and the only daughter.

Actively volunteered at the mosque

Ustaz Muhammad Izzuddeen Ismail, who used to be a Youth Development Officer at Al-Muttaqin Mosque, similarly vouched for the late Nur Afiah’s love for the mosque.

He shared that she was a youth group member from 2016 to 2021.

Throughout that time, he observed that she had the potential to be a youth leader. The late Nur Afiah was very sociable and helped in a lot of projects in the neighbourhood.

Nur Afiah’s brother, 17-year-old Muhammad Akif, told BH that he learnt about the accident from his brother at about 10.30am on 1 Oct.

He understood that the motorcycle his sister rode belonged to his brother. At the time of the incident, Nur Afiah, who had held a motorcycle licence since 2020, was on her way to work at Marina Bay Sands.

She was believed to have skidded along Jurong Gateway Road near Block 131 at about 10am, resulting in the fatal accident.

The late Nur Afiah’s body was safely buried at Pusara Aman Muslim cemetery at around 4pm yesterday (2 Oct).

MS News extends our sincere condolences to her loved ones.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook and Google Maps.