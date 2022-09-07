Cyclist Who Sued PUB In Drain Cover Incident Accepts Settlement Offer After 1-Day Trial

Cyclist Accepts Settlement Offer From PUB Over Cycling Accident In Changi

The Myanmar national who sued PUB for negligence over an incident involving a drain cover in Changi has accepted a settlement offer after a trial that lasted just one day.

Though the terms of the settlement are confidential, there will reportedly be no admission of liability by the national water agency.

The 42-year-old cyclist had earlier sued PUB for damages of at least S$578,000 over the incident which left him with significant injuries.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Myanmar national Maung Maung Aung Soe Thu agreed to an out-of-court settlement with PUB today (7 Sep).

The resolution came after just one day of trial, which sought to determine the issue of liability. The trial was originally scheduled to take place over three days.

While the terms of the settlement are confidential, ST reports that there will be no admission of liability on PUB’s part.

In a statement, Mr Maung Maung’s lawyers expressed their contentment with the resolution of the case.

With the conclusion of the trial, the Myanmar national will focus on recuperating in his home country.

Initially sought damages of at least S$578,000

Last January, Mr Maung Maung and his friend were cycling along Changi Point Coastal Walk when the front wheel of his bicycle got stuck in a narrow gap of a drain gating.

The 42-year-old sustained head and spinal injuries as well as facial fractures.

On the first day of the trial on Tuesday (6 Sep), ST reporters allegedly observed Mr Maung Maung walking with a limp and with the aid of a walking stick.

Arguing his case, the cyclist said that the PUB had failed to ensure drain gratings along the road were safe for road users, thereby breaching its duty of care.

PUB, however, denied negligence and said it did not owe him “such a duty of care”.

At the time, Mr Maung Maung was reportedly seeking at least S$578,000 in damages from the agency.

