DBS tops list for best S’pore workplace to grow in career

DBS emerges as top Singapore workplace for career growth

For the second year running, DBS has topped the annual LinkedIn Top Companies list.

The list compiles 15 of the best companies to grow one’s career in Singapore.

Following closely behind DBS is automation machinery manufacturing company Schneider Electric (No. 2) and Standard Chartered Bank (No. 3).

Rankings take into account aspects of career progression

Using LinkedIn data, the rankings are determined by taking into account multiple aspects of career progression.

The time frame of the methodology spans the entirety of 2023.

Companies are ranked based on eight pillars, which are:

Ability to advance Skills growth Company stability External opportunity Company affinity Gender diversity Educational background Employee presence in the country

To be eligible for consideration, companies should have minimally 500 employees in Singapore as of 31 December 2023. Their attrition rate also cannot exceed 10%.

Moreover, only companies with retrenchment rates of less than 10% will fulfil the list’s criteria.

DBS also performs well with its AI capabilities & workplace flexibility

According to LinkedIn, “investment in employee experience is crucial in today’s employment landscape”. Work flexibility, including wellness and collaboration, remains a continuous topic.

It also states that:

Specifically in Singapore, adapting to AI (Artificial Intelligence) is one of the biggest topics — and companies are launching various initiatives, such as training programmes and scholarships, to foster their AI talent pool.

Indeed, DBS has employed AI as part of its digital transformation in recent years. For example, the company has since developed more than 600 AI models and 300 use cases, giving it a strong edge over its rivals.

Every month, it also sends out hyper-personalised nudges across the region to help customers make optimal plans with regard to investing and financial planning. More than 3.5 million customers in Singapore benefit from this tailored service.

Flexi-work was also referenced in the list’s description. In 2023, DBS announced that it had permanently implemented a 60-40 hybrid working arrangement. This flexibility enables employees to conduct remote work for up to 40% of the time.

Employees can also make use of soundproof meeting pods located at DBS office for hybrid work.

The complete list of the companies can be assessed via this LinkedIn page, and is accompanied by the respective skills, roles and functions in demand at each organisation.

Featured image adapted from Elets BFSI – Elets Technomedia and DBS Bank.