28-Year-Old’s Man Death Likely Related To Covid-19 Vaccination, Family Will Get S$225K

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Coroner Says Death Of Bangladesh Man Who Collapsed At Workplace Likely Related To Vaccination

In July 2021, a 28-year-old man passed away 21 days after receiving a Covid-19 vaccination.

A State Coroner has ruled that his death was likely to be related to the vaccination.

As such, his family will get S$225, 000.

Man passes away on same day he collapsed at workplace

In a news release on Friday (17 Feb), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the deceased was a 28-year-old Bangladeshi man.

They didn’t mention whether he was a resident or work-pass holder, nor what he was working as.

On 18 Jun 2021, he received his first dose of the Moderna/Spikevax Covid-19 vaccine.

However, he collapsed at his workplace exactly 21 days later, on 9 Jul.

Sadly, he passed away on the same day.

Cause of death is myocarditis likely related to vaccination

On Wednesday (15 Feb), the State Coroner released a verdict on the man’s cause of death.

It was certified as myocarditis — a disease that causes inflammation of the heart muscle.

“On the balance of probabilities”, his condition was likely to be related to vaccination, the Coroner also found.

Thus, the death was ruled to be a “medical misadventure”.

Man’s family will get S$225K

Following the ruling, the man’s family will get S$225,000 under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (VIFAP).

This one-time financial assistance is the highest amount paid out by VIFAP, and is for those who suffer death or permanent severe disability.

In August 2021, a 16-year-old boy who suffered cardiac arrest after lifting weights a few days after getting vaccinated received the same amount to cover his medical bills.

MOH and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will work to help the deceased man’s family apply for VIFAP.

1st death related to vaccination in Singapore

MOH assured Singaporeans that this case is the first death related to Covid-19 vaccination in Singapore.

In September 2021, the ministry said that we had zero deaths from vaccination. However, some people had passed away due to “concurrent medical conditions” that are not related to their vaccinations.

In the 17 Feb statement, MOH backed up their words with the latest vaccine safety update by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

For the primary series of monovalent vaccines (i.e. the “original” ones rolled out in 2021), myocarditis was reported after 1.1 of 100,000 doses — a rate of 0.0011%.

The bivalent vaccines have an even lower incidence rate of myocarditis — 0.1 per 100,000 doses, or 0.0001%.

Thus, the incidence of myocarditis remains “rare”, they said.

This is considering more than 17 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given in Singapore.

Avoid strenuous activity after vaccination

MOH again advised the public to avoid strenuous physical activity or exercise for two weeks after vaccination.

This is to “mitigate the potential risk of myocarditis”, they said.

People should also seek medical attention if they have symptoms like chest discomfort or abnormal heartbeats so that any severe adverse events can be diagnosed and treated.

The authorities will continue to closely monitor serious adverse events related to vaccination.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and hopes they will get their assistance soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mufid Majnun on Unsplash.