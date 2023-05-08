Delivery Rider Collides With 2-Year-Old Boy In Bukit Batok & Rides Off, Parents Post Online To Identify Her

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Delivery Rider Causes Boy To Sustain Cut On Face After Knocking Him Down In Bukit Batok

Last Thursday (4 May), a delivery rider knocked down a two-year-old boy in Bukit Batok.

The incident caused the child to suffer a wound to his face, with his parents fearing it might leave a permanent scar.

While initially refusing to apologise, the rider later did so and paid S$130 as medical compensation.

Delivery rider knocks boy down in Bukit Batok, allegedly leaves without apologising

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the boy’s mother, 35-year-old Sue, said the incident occurred at around 6.15pm on 4 May, in the area in front of Block 177 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

She had been walking her two-year-old son home after they went out shopping. With her son in front, she heard the sound of a personal mobility aid (PMA) device behind her and turned around to check.

The rider then passed her by before colliding with her son, who fell from the impact.

This caused Sue to step forward and confront the rider, who claimed that her son could not walk properly and caused the accident.

The rider then left without apologising or expressing any concern for his injuries.

Son couldn’t stop crying after collision

As her son was still very young, Sue pointed out that he would occasionally walk unsteadily on his feet.

However, she said they were on the sidewalk at the time of the incident, and the rider should have slowed down as well.

Having suffered a cut near the bridge of his nose, Sue said her son could not stop crying after the accident.

“Although he is fine now, he still has lingering fears and needs to be comforted by adults,” she stated. In addition, there are fears of a permanent scar possibly forming from the wound.

Rider pays S$130 as compensation

Upset with the rider, Sue took to social media to complain about the incident, hoping for a response from the female rider.

With the help of the Internet, she soon learned that the woman often frequented the area. Other netizens shared pictures and details of her whereabouts to help Sue and her husband identify him.

After seeing the post, the rider sent Sue a message requesting a takedown of the post, which her husband responded to by insisting on an apology in person.

The woman acquiesced and turned up at the clinic where Sue had taken her child on Friday (5 May) to apologise.

In addition, she paid S$130 as medical compensation, and Sue agreed to delete the post shortly after.

She noted that despite riding a PMA, the rider was not disabled and was able to move about freely.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.